Eastbourne General Election candidates officially announced

The candidates battling it out to be Eastbourne’s MP have been officially announced this afternoon (Thursday).

The following people have been nominated to stand for the Eastbourne and Willingdon constituency for the General Election on December 12.

They are:

• Caroline Ansell (Conservative)

• Stephen Richard Gander (Brexit Party)

• Jake Lambert (Labour)

• Stephen Lloyd (Liberal Democrats)

• Ken Pollock (Independent)

Register by 11:59pm on November 26 to vote in the General Election. If you want to apply to vote by post, register before 5pm on November 26 if you live in England, Scotland or Wales.

Visit www.gov.uk/register-to-vote to do so.