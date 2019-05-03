Eastbourne election results: Everything you need to know about the local elections today

Eastbourne Borough Council election results are to be announced today (Friday, May 3) – here’s everything you need to know.

Voters took to the polls yesterday (May 2) and the vote count is taking place in Eastbourne Town Hall in Grove Road from around 10am.

The official expected time for the results to be announced is 4pm, but keep an eye out as they could be announced sooner in the afternoon.

All 27 seats in nine wards of the council are being fought for.

The Liberal Democrats previously had control of the administration at the Town Hall.

The party had 16 councillors, while the Conservatives had seven. There was one Independent Conservative councillor, one Independent Labour, one Independent Liberal Democrat and one vacant seat.

The new make-up of the council will be announced on this website as soon as we receive it.

