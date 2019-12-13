Eastbourne Election 2019: Interviews

With the results of this year’s General Election results in Eastbourne being announced shortly before 3am this morning (Friday), the Herald has spoken to both new MP Caroline Ansell and Lib Dem Stephen Lloyd.

Mrs Ansell, 48, said she was delighted to have won the seat back from Mr Lloyd.

“I am extremely excited,” said Mrs Ansell.

“I am pleased that nationally the Conservatives have the majority to move the country forward and deliver Brexit.

“We need to get Brexit done and get the country moving forward.

“This has been a tough campaign but the people of Eastbourne have respected democracy,”

Stephen Lloyd, the town’s MP since 2017, said, “Obviously I am disappointed at the result not least because only a few hours ago the exit polls had me at 66 per cent to retain the seat.

“However the people have spoken. We have run a fantastic campaign locally and team has been tremendous.

“Last but not least it has been such a privilege to serve this wonderful town for two terms as an MP. My affection and actual love for Eastbourne and its people will stay with me forever.”

Mr Lloyd said he would be taking stock in the coming weeks and take time to reflect.