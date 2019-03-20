Eastbourne development proposals return but with fewer homes

Revised proposals for a controversial housing scheme in Eastbourne are to go back before town planners next week.

Developers are seeking outline planning permission to build six houses on an overgrown plot of land to the rear of Wood Winton – a large house off Silverdale Road in Meads.

Eastbourne Borough Council rejected similar proposals for seven houses in December, on the grounds it would harm the surrounding area by overdeveloping the site. This came after another previous application for nine houses was also rejected last year.

But planning officers say the new application seeks to address councillors’ previous concerns, most noticeably by removing one of the proposed houses from the scheme.

It is due to be discussed by the council’s planning committee on Tuesday March 26.

In a report to the committee, council officers said: “It is considered that the proposed alterations are sufficient to overcome the reasons for refusal attached to the previous scheme.

“The overall access arrangements are considered acceptable by County Highways and this stance has been maintained for the current application.

“The applicant has, however, incorporated a raised kerb footpath … and it is considered that this measure improves the relationship between the access road and Wood Winton and would also create a safer environment for pedestrians.”

Both previous schemes had proven to be controversial with Meads residents, and the latest application is no exception.

Planners received 27 letters of objection from residents as well as a formal objection by the Meads Community Association (MCA).

In its submission to the council, MCA said: “We still consider this outline application to be a gross overdevelopment of the site and if outline planning consent is given then local residents will lose all control of subsequent plans for the site.

“The problems identified by the previous objectors and the Planning Committee concerning access to the site still remain.

“The access to the development is along an uphill, long and winding driveway suitable for only one vehicle at a time. Two new small proposed passing bays will not alleviate the problem.”

While objections remain, planning officers are recommending the site be granted outline planning permission as the principle of development is acceptable.

Officers say increased use of the site, while more intense, is not considered to have a significant detrimental impact on neighbouring properties.

They also note there is an existing planning permission to demolish Wood Winton and build three new properties in its place.

For more information about the application see reference 181206 on the Eastbourne Council Website.