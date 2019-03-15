Eastbourne council awarded share of £310,000 homelessness grant

Eastbourne Borough Council has benefited from a share of a £310,000 grant to help vulnerable people off the streets and into a secure home.

The grant, which was jointly supplied to councils in East Sussex, was provided by the Government in a strategy aimed at ending rough sleeping.

In total, ten councils across the South East were granted £3,396,049 to help up to 1,600 households who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless to secure their own home.

A spokesman for Hastings Borough Council confirmed the £310,000 grant will be shared across Hastings, Eastbourne, Rother, Wealden and Lewes councils as partners.

Minister for Housing and Homelessness Heather Wheeler MP: “Everyone deserves to have a home to call their own. Yet often, vulnerable people on the brink of becoming homeless will struggle to find the money to get the safe and secure home they need to get back on their feet.

“This money will make a huge difference in opening up the private rented sector to people who need it in the South East and give them the chance to rebuild their lives.

“This is just one part of the wide-ranging work we are doing to help tackle all forms of homelessness, including our Rough Sleeping Strategy as we ensure more homes are made available for those in need.”

