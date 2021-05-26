Eastbourne burger stand secures late night licence

Dirty Burger Bros in Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-211105-092034001

Last week, an Eastbourne Borough Council licensing panel met to consider an application for late night opening hours at Dirty Burger Bros – a takeaway at the end of Old Orchard Road.

The business had originally sought to open until 4am on Friday and Saturday nights, but had reduced its ask to 2am instead following consultation with Sussex Police. It also agreed to offer a number of conditions, such as the installation of CCTV.

While concerns had been raised by neighbours around disturbance and anti-social behaviour, the panel granted the licence noting the efforts the business had made to work with both the police and the council’s licensing team.

In a written decision published on Tuesday (May 25), a council spokesman said: “The sub-committee were satisfied that with the modified hours and conditions the premises would not undermine the licensing objectives.

“The members in their deliberations noted the proactive approach of the applicant, as outlined on the application and at the hearing, and their willingness to engage with and contribute to the local community.

“It also noted their willingness to engage with the council and other relevant agencies.

“In making this decision the sub-committee took into account that the provision of alcohol was intended to only be a small part of the business, that it would only be provided in conjunction with the sale of food and that it was reasonably expected that the majority of the provision of late night refreshment would be by delivery rather than service at the premises.”

As a result of the decision the takeaway will be able to open until midnight on Thursday nights and until 2am on Friday and Saturday nights.