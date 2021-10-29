Details of development for 300 homes on outskirts of Hailsham due to decided

Proposed layout of the 300-home Hailsham development

On Thursday (November 4), Wealden District Council’s planning committee south is set to consider a reserved matters application for a 300-home development at Old Marshfoot Farm, off of Marshfoot Lane.

The scheme is recommended for approval, although officers say there are concerns related to the impact of some of the proposed plots on existing properties, which would require further amendments after the committee signs off on the development.

In a report to be considered by the committee, a council officer said: “The application site already benefits from outline planning consent for the construction of up to 300 dwellings.

“It is recommended that reserved matters approval is granted subject to the submission of amended plans, additional conditions and the completion of a unilateral or bilateral agreement to secure a financial contribution towards the improvement of Maurice Thornton Playing Fields.”

The site was first granted outline planning permission in 2018, but this included conditions connected to the council’s last local plan, which was withdrawn after a planning inspector found it unsuitable.

These conditions included the developer making a financial contribution to mitigation measures intended to ensure there would be no adverse impact on the Ashdown Forest, Pevensey Levels and Lewes Downs.

With no policy basis for these conditions, last year the developer sought updated outline planning permission, which would remove them. This amended permission was eventually granted in May last year, once details of highways improvements were agreed.

The 300-home development would include 105 units of affordable housing, to be “pepper potted” in small clusters across the estate. These will be made up of 37 flats, 35 two-bed houses, 28 three-bed houses and five four-bed houses.

While recommended for approval, the application has seen objections from a number of local residents, who raise concerns about infrastructure and highways pressures.

In addition, the council received a petition of objection signed by 356 people. A 1,133 signature petition objecting to the outline planning application was also resubmitted.