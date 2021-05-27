Detailed designs for new block of Eastbourne flats signed off

On Wednesday (May 26), Eastbourne Borough Council’s planning committee approved a reserved matters application to build a block of 29 flats in Upperton Road.

The scheme was given outline planning permission in July last year (although it was given committee approval in October 2019), with planning officers having advised the final proposals were “broadly similar” to the indicative designs and should be approved.

While approved, the proposals had seen some opposition from residents due to concerns around overdevelopment of the area, the building overlooking neighbouring properties and the potential for putting extra pressure on local infrastructure.

Objectors have also raised concerns around the quality of the proposed flats, although this view was not shared by planning officers.

Due to the size of the scheme, developers would normally be expected to provide affordable housing on site. However, due to the layout of the building, the developer is instead expected to make a financial contribution towards affordable housing elsewhere. This would be equivalent to 40 per cent of the total scheme, around £265,887.