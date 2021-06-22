Decision due on major new Eastbourne industrial complex

On Tuesday (June 29), Eastbourne Borough Council’s planning committee is set to consider an application for the redevelopment of industrial land at Brampton Road to create 31 new business units.

The scheme, which will involve the demolition of some existing buildings from the land, has been recommended for approval, albeit with the caveat that elements of the proposals need sign off from other authorities.

These include further details of its access arrangements as well as its flooding and drainage plans.

Existing industrial buildings in Brampton Road (Google Maps Street View)

In a report to the committee, a council planning officer said: “The proposal would result in a net loss of employment floor space within this designated industrial estate.

“However, the units would be high quality and provide modern employment facilities that are considered to suit the needs of both existing businesses in the borough and inwardly migrating businesses, including smaller start-up and fledgling companies.

“The proposal is considered to meet many of the objectives of employment related policy in the Eastbourne Core Strategy and the Employment Land Local Plan (ELLP). Therefore, on balance, it is considered that the development accords with the development plan.”

While recommended for approval, the proposals have seen a number of concerns raised by local residents, including noise, pollution and the loss of green space.

Proposed site layout

One particular area of concern was the impact of the scheme on parking. According to planners the site would provide 156 parking spaces, arranged around central courtyards between the buildings.

While this falls short of 182 spaces required under East Sussex County Council standards, officers say the shortfall could be made up by on-street parking in Brampton Road.

Concerns have also been raised around flooding as parts of the site fall within high risk flood zones.

Currently the site is occupied by a single business; TEVA, a pharmaceutical manufacturing and logistics company.