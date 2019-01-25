Decision due on 183 home development between Westham and Stone Cross

Plans for a major housing development between Stone Cross and Westham are set for discussion by Wealden planners next week.

On Thursday (January 31), Wealden District Council’s planning committee south are set to make a decision on a reserved matters application to build up to 183 homes on the Uplands Farm site in Rattle Road.

Developers Taylor Wimpey already has outline planning permission to develop the site, with planners set to make a decision on the specific designs and layout.

In a report recommending the application for approval, a Wealden planning officer said: “The application site already benefits from outline planning consent for the construction of up to 183 dwellings.

“The scheme proposes 35 per cent affordable housing. The layout broadly follows that shown in the illustrative layout that supported the outline application.

“Subject to the amendments requested to building design and materials, it is recommended that Reserved Matters approval is granted subject to the additional conditions set out at the front of the report.”

Concerns about the proposals have been raised by Westham Parish Council, which objects on the grounds it would create a ‘considerable overdevelopment’ of the site.

The parish council also raised concerns about the increased pressures on local infrastructure and the environmental effects of construction on the area.

However, planners say no objections had been submitted to the application by local residents.

Further details of the application can be found on the Wealden District Council planning website by searching for reference WD/2018/1757/MRM.