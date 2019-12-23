Less able youngsters in Eastbourne get more sporting opportunities

Sporting opportunities for less able youngsters have had a funding boost, thanks to St Anthony’s ward councillors.

Loretta Lock, founder of Defiant Sports, approached councillors David Tutt, Rebecca Whippy and Helen Burton for a £250 grant through the devolved budget, a pot of money set aside for community causes.

Loretta’s 22-year-old tennis-loving son Callum is disabled and there were limited opportunities for him to play the sport with people of a similar level. After several years of fighting to support Callum to find a suitable place in the sporting community, the mum of four created Defiant Sports.

She said, “Affected by autism, cerebral palsy and impaired vision, Callum just wanted to play tennis. We eventually found tennis for the visually impaired and he excelled in an environment where he could play with others who also had a barrier to taking part. His self-esteem soared, he became happy and confident and within six months he was a national champion.”

Loretta and her team now offer sessions six days a week.