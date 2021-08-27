Ice rink to be set up in Eastbourne

Organisers have confirmed that the real ice rink, which will cover 240 square meters, will have a capacity of 80 people.

As well as the rink itself, there will be children’s rides, a Christmas market showcasing local stalls, local window dressing competitions and live entertainment.

The rink will be complimented by some additional festive illuminations in the town centre that will be funded by the European Regional Development Fund via the Welcome Back Fund.

Eastbourne BID celebrate news of an ice rink at Christmas SUS-210826-131005001

The event is organised by Your Eastbourne BID and Visit Eastbourne and will attract shoppers to the town centre not only from Eastbourne, but further afield – giving a boost to town centre traders.

Stephen Holt, chief executive of Your Eastbourne BID, said, “Over the years, businesses and residents have been asking when Eastbourne will have its own ice rink over Christmas, and so we couldn’t wait to make the announcement.

“The rink will be open throughout December with fantastic decorations, music and entertainment.

“We are just finalising full details with landowners about the location and will keep everyone informed as soon as details are confirmed.”

Cllr Margaret Bannister, Eastbourne Borough Council Lead Cabinet Member for Tourism & Culture, added, “We are delighted to be working in partnership with Your Eastbourne BID to bring more festive cheer to our wonderful town than ever before.