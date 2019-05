Eastbourne’s new mayor will be officially invested tonight (Tuesday).

The Liberal Democrat administration have named Steve Wallis as the town’s next mayor for the forthcoming year.

He will be invested at a special meeting of Eastbourne council at the Town Hall starting at 6pm.

The devonshire councillor has been on Eastbourne council for almost 13 years and was also elected to East Sussex County Council in May 2013.

He lives in Meads.