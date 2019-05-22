Eastbourne’s new mayor is chosen

Eastbourne born and bred Steve Wallis has been named as the town’s new mayor.

The 55-year-old was chosen by his Liberal Democrat colleagues to become the town’s first citizen and was officially invested at the annual meeting of Eastbourne council at the Town Hall on Tuesday evening.

Steve lives in The Village in Meads and has been with his partner Richard for 22 years.

He works at TR Fastenings in Uckfield and has been the Devonshire ward member on the borough council for 13 years and also represents Eastbourne at East Sussex County Council.

He said, “To be the town’s mayor is a really great honour. I am looking forward to it immensely.”

Steve has chosen People Matter as the charity he will be raising money for during his 12 months in office.

People Matter is an Eastbourne charity which provides information, advice and guidance to jobseekers, whether or not they are currently working, and experienced and qualified advisers offer a range of free advice and support services to all jobseekers in Eastbourne and the surrounding areas.

At Tuesday night’s meeting, Sammy Choudhury was named the deputy-mayor for the next year. He has been on the council since 2015 and represents Upperton.