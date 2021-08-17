Eastbourne residents urged to check voter details

The annual canvass ensures Eastbourne Borough Council keeps the electoral register updated, identifying any residents who are not registered, so that they can be encouraged to do so.

The council may contact you in various ways including by post, email, phone or by knocking on your door, according to the council.

Councillor Colin Swansborough, cabinet member for place services and special projects, said, “Please look out for messages from the council so we can make sure we have the right details on the electoral register for every address in the Eastbourne area. To check these details, simply follow the instructions sent to you.

Councillor Colin Swansborough SUS-210722-171017001

“Our annual canvass is to make sure that everyone who is entitled to vote can do so.”

People who have moved recently are particularly encouraged to look out for the voter registration messages and to check their details.

Councillor Swansborough added, “If you need to update your details on the electoral register, we would appreciate it if you could respond as soon as possible. This means reminders don’t have to be sent and someone does not need to visit you to get this information.”

One of the ways that you will be able to respond is using the online response service, which is hosted on behalf of the council at www.elecreg.co.uk/eastbourne

The council said this is a safe and trusted service.

Residents will be asked to enter a two-part security code in their email or printed form.

For more information visit lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk/elections-and-voting/