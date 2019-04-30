Eastbourne council elections 2019: Here are the Meads candidates
Voters go to the polls on Thursday May 2 to elect 27 members to Eastbourne council.
Tuesday 30 April 2019 08:07
Nine candidates are contesting the three seats in Meads and here is what you need to know about them.
Dorothy Forsyth'Green Party'Dororthy is a social worker for�physically handicapped and elderly people for 25 years in London. She has lived in Eastbourne for 14 years. SUS-190430-075315001
No details supplied of candidate SUS-190430-074708001
Jane Lamb says she is committed to improving life for residents and local services and the environment, such as the Downlands and Marine Conservation Area. She has lived in Meads for 15 years, SUS-190430-072744001
Peter Durrant No details or picture supplied''Ruth Lintott No details or pictures supplied''Debra Sabri No details or picture supplied SUS-190430-074242001
