Eastbourne council election results 2019: New faces as results announced

All the Eastbourne council election 2019 results have been announced and there is a host of new faces voted in.

The Liberal Democrats have retained control of the administration at the Town Hall.

The count at the Grove Road landmark has just finished and the results are in.

The turnout was 36.07 per cent.

In Devonshire, the three existing Lib Dem councillors – Margaret Bannister, Steve Holt and Steve Wallis – have retained their seats.

There is a new face in Hampden Park with Lib Dem Dean Sabri taking a seat alongside colleagues Jim Murray and Colin Swansborough.

Dean’s election follows the departure of Pat Hearn, who quit the Lib Dems after the way she says her complaints about bullying within the Liberal Democrat party locally were dealt with.

In Langney, Lib Dems Harun Miah and Alan Shuttleworth retained their seats and are now joined by Candy Vaughan, who replaces Troy Tester.

The traditional Conservative stronghold of Meads remains blue with the Tories holding on to three seats.

Existing councillors Robert Smart and Barry Taylor are joined by newcomer Jane Lamb who has been elected following the departure of deputy mayor and former Independent Conservative and deputy mayor Kathy Ballard.

The ward of Old Town has two new faces following the departure of Liberal Democrat stalwarts John Ungar and Janet Coles. They are replaced by Lib Dem newcomers Peter Diplock and Amanda Morris who will work alongside colleague Jon Dow.

Ratton ward remains a Conservative stronghold with Colin Belsey, Tony Freebody and Colin Murdoch retaining their seats.

In Sovereign the political make-up remains the same with former Conservative MP Caroline Ansell being elected to serve alongside Tory colleagues Paul Metcalfe and Penny Di Cara. Mrs Ansell replaces Gordon Jenkins who resigned from the council due to ongoing health issues.

In St Anthony’s there are two new faces joining Liberal Democrat party leader and council leader David Tutt. Helen Burton and Rebecca Whippy are both Lib Dem newcomers.

Finally, in Upperton the ward remains Liberal Democrat. Sammy Choudhury and Pat Rodohan were both re-elected and are joined by newcomer Robin Maxted.