Ambitious plans for new community sports hub near Hailsham

The plan proposes for the hub to be built near Hailsham and the council is calling on the public to have their say.

A spokesperson from Wealden District Council said, “As part of Wealden’s ongoing work to create a healthy, active community, the council is pleased to announce exciting proposals for a new community sports hub.

“We are inviting local people to have their say as part of our ongoing engagement process.

Wealden District Council offices, Hailsham SUS-170401-214731008

“The proposals seek to create a new community sports hub on the outskirts of Hailsham, providing much-needed and desired facilities for Wealden residents; including a range of recreational opportunities for organised team sports and informal sports and leisure spaces.”

Cabinet member for community and public health Councillor Philip Lunn said, “The Covid-19 pandemic has emphasised the value we place on our physical and mental health.

“We feel that everyone should have access to high-quality leisure and recreational space, and investment in sports and community facilities are at the heart of this.

“It is vitally important that we seek to address any deficit in sporting facilities within the district and provide facilities that work for local people in parallel with meeting our sustainability commitments.

“We want to involve residents in this project as soon as possible to ensure that any new facility meets their current and future needs with minimum impact to the environment. The proposals will then go through the statutory planning process.

“We look forward to hearing your views on these exciting plans.”

A spokesperson said the council has been in ongoing talks with Sport England and other key stakeholders.

The spokesperson said, “These conversations have identified the need for new sporting facilities in Wealden.