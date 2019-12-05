Changes made to plans for 35-home Eastbourne development

Revised proposal for a major housing development in Eastbourne are to go back before planners next week.

On Tuesday (December 10), Eastbourne Borough Council’s planning committee is set to consider an outline application to build a 35-home development at the former Woods Cottages site off of Langney Rise.

The proposals had previously been before the committee in October, but was deferred due to concerns around the plans to access the site through the north end of Swanley Close.

Developers have since come up with an alternative proposal in an attempt to address these concerns, with the site to be accessed from its south rather than its east side. The alternative proposals would still use Swanley Close for access, however.

Despite the changes, the revised scheme has seen further objections raised by residents, including several directly opposed to the alternative access plans.

The alternative plans would also see a reduction in the number of parking spaces on site (although still above the minimum required by East Sussex Highways) and see an access road pass through an area of retained woodland.

In a report to be considered by the committee, an Eastbourne planning officer said: “The new access would further erode the amount of retained woodland on site. However, it is considered that, on balance, the merits of the development in the context of the overarching aims of sustainable development outweigh the harm.”

“It is not considered that the proposed access would introduce any new concerns regarding the overall impact of the scheme.

“The proximity of the access road to 33 Swanley Close is noted but it is not considered that the presence of the road would harmfully detract from the amenities of the occupants of this property.”

Development of the site (which has an existing planning permission for 10 homes) would involve the in-filling of a pond dug during its former life as a brickworks – leading to concerns around the potential ecological impact on wildlife.

However, planning officers say this issue can be overcome should sufficient mitigation measures be taken. This would include the creation of a fenced-off wildlife area with a new flood attenuation pond.

In all the proposed scheme would be comprised of 11 flats, 19 three-bedroom houses and five four-bedroom houses.

Of these, developers say they would be able to provide five three-bedroom houses as affordable housing.

While this falls below the national target, planning officers say the number would be negotiated as part of any Section 106 legal agreement.

For further details see application reference 190339 on the Eastbourne Borough Council planning website.