Brassey Parade development gets the green light

Amended proposals to build flats above an Eastbourne shopping parade have been given the go-ahead by town planners, writes the Local Democracy Reporter.

On August 27, Eastbourne Borough Council’s planning committee agreed to amend a previously-approved scheme to build apartments above shops at 14 -29 Brassey Parade.

The original scheme – approved in December – would have seen two new storeys added to the existing building, creating 29 new flats.

But, the committee heard, developers no longer believe this previous scheme would be viable and intended to reduce it instead to a single storey extension, creating 22 new flats.

Planning committee chairman and ward councillor Jim Murrary (Lib Dem, Hampden Park) said, “As councillors we have been fighting this one for about 12 years, trying to get this area developed.

“We have finally got somebody to buy it and move in there and work with it.

“Unfortunately … [after] a structural survey it sounds like they can’t take three-storeys so they have had to reduce it down to two.

“We are still going to get a nice development. The shops are being reused and the whole area is being redeveloped.

“I was happy with three and more than happy with two [storeys].”

While the amended proposals were approved, some councillors expressed concerns about the new designs put forward by the applicant.

Cllr Barry Taylor (Con, Meads) said, “We probably should welcome the fact that there is one floor taken off, but I do think it loses something.

“If you look at the one we passed...I like the mansard [roof] element of the top floor. It gave character.

“[The new design] has got no character whatsoever. It is a square box.”

Cllr Taylor said he felt the design would be improved by making the top floor a mansard roof, as had originally been proposed for the third-storey of the building.

Despite Cllr Taylor’s concerns, the committee agreed to approve the amended proposals six votes to two.

The amended scheme comes in combination with seven flats already approved on the first floor of the building. When taken together this will see 29 flats at Brassey Parade.

Despite this, the developer says, the loss of flats through the amended scheme means it would no longer be financially viable to provide affordable housing as part of the proposals.

This view was supported by council planners who had sought an independent review of the developer’s financial viability assessment.

In a report to the committee, an Eastbourne planning spokesman said, “The independent advice given to the local planning authority is that the proposal development is not viable and therefore cannot provide any affordable housing units.

“The reasons for this include the build cost, sales prices and the benchmark land value adopted by the applicant.

“In view of the above, officers’ recommendation is to approve the application as before.”

For further details see application reference 180913 on the Eastbourne Borough Council planning website.