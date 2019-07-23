Boris Johnson will ‘hit a few realities’ when he’s Prime Minister, says Eastbourne MP

Boris Johnson will ‘hit a few realities’ when he becomes Prime Minister, according to the Eastbourne MP.

Mr Johnson beat his opponent Jeremy Hunt in the Conservative leadership race and will soon be our next PM, it was announced today (July 23).

But, while some think he is the best person to carry the United Kingdom through Brexit, the town’s MP Stephen Lloyd says it’s going to be “bumpy”.

He said in a statement to the Herald, “Now that Mr Johnson has got the job he’s been working toward for, apparently, all his life, we’ll all soon find out whether or not he will make a success of it.

“It’s certainly going to be bumpy as within the last 24 hours two Tory ministers have already resigned stating their concerns about elements of his leadership. I suspect there’ll be a few more before long!

“My own view is the new PM will soon hit a few realities that – in the past he could do what he’s always been good at, ducking and diving to avoid questions about his numerous missteps – he’ll soon discover that if you’re Prime Minister there’s nowhere to hide and you’re held publicly accountable for what you say and for what you do.

“Consequently I suspect Mr Johnson will find the prize he’s plotted and sought for all his life could soon turn to dust. Where that will leave us and the nation though, is anyone’s guess.”

Mr Johnson visited Eastbourne back in June 2017 when he was Foreign Secretary.

What do you think? Will he be a good PM?