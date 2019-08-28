Boris Johnson plan to suspend Parliament over Brexit is ‘profoundly dangerous’, says Eastbourne MP

Boris Johnson’s plan to suspend Parliament to make sure Brexit goes through is “profoundly dangerous” according to Eastbourne’s MP.

The Prime Minister and his government have asked the Queen to suspend Parliament days after MPs return in September – and weeks before the Brexit deadline of October 31.

This has been called a “constitutional outrage” by Speaker of the House John Bercow and criticised by others including Labour and Conservative backbenchers.

When he was elected Stephen Lloyd MP made a “promise” to the town to honour the referendum result – but has been staunchly against the prospect of a no-deal Brexit.

He said to the Herald, “I was always concerned during the Tory leadership election that Boris Johnson would try to bypass parliamentary process by shutting us down.

“The fact that he is now trying to do so, which will bring the Queen, whether she likes it or not, into these political shenanigans is profoundly dangerous.

Eastbourne MP Stephen Lloyd speaking in the House of Commons

“This government is setting a very worrying precedent by which we, as a nation, will live to regret in the future, should another Prime Minister have even more sinister intentions.

“I oppose his actions totally and unreservedly.”

