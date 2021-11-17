Ambitious plan to transform empty department store in Eastbourne town centre

In an application to Eastbourne Borough Council, the real estate firm Capreon has put in proposals to demolish the former TJ Hughes building in Terminus Road and replace it with a six-storey mixed-use building, to be known as Burlington Corner.

The store was permanently closed in May 2019 and the building has been vacant since.

According to the application, the new building would have 700sqm of commercial space on its ground floor and 48 apartments on the floors above. It would also have a large residents’ garden on its first floor.

Proposed redevelopment of the former TJ Hughes department store site in Terminus Road, Eastbourne

In a planning statement submitted as part of the application, a spokesman for the developer said: “The proposed mixed-use scheme would transform the site and optimise the use of previously developed land at a highly sustainable location.

“It would retain commercial uses and introduce much-needed housing, including affordable housing. The comprehensive regeneration of the site would help ensure that the vitality and viability of the town centre is maintained and enhanced.”

According to the developer, the proposals follow on from extensive pre-application consultation with the council, which began in January 2020.

This process, which included public consultation, saw design revisions before this settling on this scheme.

Eastbourne town centre: Former TJ Hughes department store building

The apartments proposed would be a mix of studio, one-bed, two-bed and three-bedroom apartments of various sizes. Of these 10 would be affordable rental and four would be affordable ownership.

It would largely be a car-free development, although some disabled parking spaces would be provided. There would be cycle storage on site.