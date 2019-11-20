All the candidates running to be Eastbourne’s MP – and why

The Herald asked each candidate running to be Eastbourne’s MP why people should vote for them in the General Election on December 12.

Below are statements from each candidate, in alphabetical order.

Caroline Ansell, Conservatives

“A vote for me is a vote to finally get Brexit done. Whether you voted to leave or remain, we must end this delay and honour the referendum result. More referendums and new deals, or refusing to leave the EU, just means toxic delay and ever deepening division - it cannot continue. If we have a Conservative government, it also means we can get on with addressing the major issues this country faces like how to fund our public services, formulating new policies to reform social care and a drive to do our bit to halt climate change with a radical environmental agenda.

“Your vote in Eastbourne has serious national significance, but in voting for me you also get a passionate local champion. I love Eastbourne and I am 100% committed to its future. I have plans to bring about new local opportunities and will work to make sure no-one is left behind. My professional background is in teaching, and I was training for headship when a life-threatening diagnosis for my then 5 year-old son changed the course of my life, ultimately taking me into politics. The NHS saved him and I wanted to give something back. I still do.”

Stephen Gander, The Brexit Party

“I have spent most of my life living and working in Eastbourne. One of my strengths is listening, anyone can talk, but not everyone can listen. I understand people and talk to them in a language they can understand. I am plain talking, honest, and straight to the point. My door is always open and I can transfer these skills, I have achieved through my working life, into the political world. I’m a great advocate of doing the right thing, and that’s not what’s happening today in Britain’s political climate. Times change, people evolve, and politics has been left behind. Politics and its political figures have failed to keep up with modern Britain as todays Britain is more diverse, cosmopolitan and ever changing.

“People feel let down and not listened to and I want to be their voice and try and change politics for good. Brexit has led to the exposure of the rotten politics and the last three years has shown us that something is fundamentally wrong. I am conscious of our environment and climate In today’s society. Also I’m actively involved with mental health charities. Things that are important to me are, diversity, inclusion, trust, honesty, integrity and respect.”

Jake Lambert, Labour

“I’m a teacher, a parent and a genuinely local candidate for Eastbourne and Willingdon. I’ve lived here for 24 years and my son will grow up here, so I’m invested in the future of our community. Eastbourne is a great place to live but after 9 years of Conservative-Lib Dem government many local families are struggling to get by. It’s a scandal that over 7,000 children in our town are living in poverty and thousands of local people are forced to rely on foodbanks to feed their families.

“As your MP, I will vote for the real change that our town needs with Labour’s plan to invest in our schools and public services, protect our NHS and tackle the climate crisis with a Green Industrial Revolution that is good for people and for our planet. On Brexit, only Labour are determined to bring the country together. I’ll vote to give everyone the final say with a choice between a sensible deal and remaining in Europe. Eastbourne needs new leaders and new vision. We’ve had enough of politicians who will say anything to get elected. Only a vote for Labour will bring about a fairer, more equal society.”

Stephen Lloyd, Liberal Democrats

“I am re-standing to be your MP because I care passionately about our town and believe I have the drive and skills to successfully navigate us through the trials and tribulations of Brexit, as well the current retail down-turn. I know how to maximise the impact the letters MP after one’s name affords, to secure the most positive outcome for residents. Everyone knows I put the interests of Eastbourne and Willingdon above Party politics. From supporting new and growing businesses to publicising the work of our community’s various charities. I believe that vibrant business and charitable sectors bring more jobs to the town and help foster the deep sense of community we’re renowned for.

“I will do whatever it takes, in Eastbourne and in Parliament, to ensure that our town is protected from the negative actions of this far-right Conservative Government. Whether that’s our NHS, schools, tourism industry, the environment or businesses; I will always put the constituency first. I’ve got to know many of you over the years since first becoming your parliamentary candidate in 2002. The affection and kindness you’ve shown touches me to the core. I’ll not let you down.”

Ken Pollock, Independent

Mr Pollock sent a statement which said, “For the last three years Eastbourne council officials have prevented public and club use of the tennis courts at Devonshire Park while continuing to provide a full calendar of commercial tournaments. DPLTC [Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club] and public court access are both 140 years old. DPLTC is believed to be the 2nd oldest tennis club in the world and an historic and integral part of the Eastbourne community. In an attempt to restore public and club access Ken Pollock the Chairman of DPLTC, is standing as an INDEPENDENT Eastbourne Candidate in the forthcoming General Election.”

The independent candidate said, “In spite of £53.8 million being spent on the Devonshire Park redevelopment the public and club are still not allowed access to our courts. My single objective is to stop this injustice and ask the parties to commit to supporting the return of our courts to NORMAL public, club and tournament use. DO NOT VOTE FOR ME but do vote for the party that wants to see a resumption of ‘NORMAL SERVICE’ at Devonshire Park”