Police warning over ‘opportunistic’ thieves after rise in vehicle break-ins in Eastbourne

Police are appealing for witnesses after a number of thefts from vehicles around Eastbourne.

Several ‘insecure’ vehicles were targeted on Bank Holiday Monday (May 28).

Thefts from the vehicles occurred between 10pm on Monday through to 4am on Tuesday (May 29), said Sussex Police.

Among the targeted areas were Downs Valley Road, Anderida Road and Park Croft in Willingdon.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said this type of crime is mostly opportunist and occurs when valuables have been left on view or the vehicle has been left insecure.

Police advice is to shut all windows - including sunroofs – and lock all doors prior to leaving a vehicle parked and unattended.

Valuables should be taken away by the owner or at least locked away and hidden from view.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Sussex police online or by calling 101, quoting serial 313 of 29/05.

In a separate but similar incident on Wednesday (May 23), between 8am and 5.10pm, a white Citroen Berlingo van parked in Trinity Trees, Eastbourne, had a spare wheel and expensive tools stolen from the interior.

A spokesperson for Ellis Builders, which owns the vehicle, said, “Please be vigilant!

“There appears to have been a spate of tool thefts from vehicles in the Eastbourne area over the last few weeks, including one of our own vehicles which was recently broken into in broad daylight.

“Please keep an eye out and report anything suspicious.”

Anyone with information about this particular crime is urged to report details as above, but quoting serial 937 of 23/05.

Inspector Rachel Barrow, of Eastbourne police, discounted suggestions of a spate of thefts from vehicles in and around the town, instead blaming opportunism.

She said: “It is vital that owners take precautions to secure vehicles and property. Opportunist thieves of the sort mentioned will usually look for easier targets should they encounter a well protected vehicle.”