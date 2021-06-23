Police want to identify two Eastbourne men seen in ‘suspicious circumstances’
Police are trying to track down two men seen ‘in suspicious circumstances’ at Holywell.
Wednesday, 23rd June 2021, 10:20 am
A statement from Eastbourne Police on Facebook said, “We’re keen to identify these two men, who were seen in suspicious circumstances in the Holywell area of Eastbourne on Saturday June 19.
“Do you recognise them, or is it you?”
Anyone with information should contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 626 of 15/06.