Police want to identify this woman after an Eastbourne charity shop theft

Police want to identify a woman after a number of clothes were taken from a town centre charity shop.

Officers are keen to identify the woman in connection with the incident at the East Sussex Wildlife Rescue and Ambulance Service (WRAS) store in Terminus Road on Monday, October 15.

Do you recognise her?

A number of clothes to the total value of £32.50 were stolen, police said.

The suspect is described as white, aged around 50, 5ft 5ins, with blonde shoulder length hair which she wore in a pony tail with a fringe. She also wore dark framed glasses.

Anyone with any information is asked to report it online or call 101 quoting serial 20 of 18/10.

Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.