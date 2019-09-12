Police stop and search figures increase

Stop and search powers are under the spotlight at Sussex Police and crime commissioner Katy Bourne’s monthly performance and accountability meeting this Friday (September 13).

Mrs Bourne will be questioning Sussex Police about why stop-and-search figures have increased by 37 per cent in the rolling year period to August 2019 and how they ensure that its use is effective and legitimate.

She said, “These figures represent a significant increase in the use of stop-and-search in Sussex and so I want to hear what this is being attributed to.

“I know this is a topic which interests the public and I will be asking for examples of the circumstances where stop and search is used and how frequently it is effective.

“I will also ask Sussex Police what impact they expect government plans to expand existing stop-and-search powers will have.”

Other topics under discussion include an update on police officer recruitment, non-emergency call handling times and improving public confidence in the force.