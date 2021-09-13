Police still seeking witnesses for rape of teenage girl in Eastbourne

The report was made on September 4 of a girl being raped near Shinewater Lane, police confirmed.

Police say the victim is being supported by specially-trained officers while enquiries are ongoing.

Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the vicinity of the football fields between Sorrel Drive and Milfoil Drive, behind South Downs School, on September 2.

Sussex Police

Officers would particularly like to speak to a man described as more than 5’ 8” in height and wearing a dark blue jumper, grey jogging bottoms and black Nike Air Force trainers.

Anyone with information is asked to report online or by calling 101 quoting Operation Device.