Police stepping up patrols in East Sussex following Westminster ‘terror’ incident

There will be extra officers on patrol this evening following an incident in Westminster.

British Transport Police (BTP) says it is stepping up patrols after a car crashed into barriers near the Houses of Parliament this morning (August 14).

Two people were treated at the scene and taken to hospital for injuries that are not believed to be serious, according to the ambulance service.

The driver of the car, a man in his late 20s, has been arrested on suspicion of terrorism by the Metropolitan Police.

Following these events, there will be ‘highly visible’ officers on board trains and at stations.

Superintendent Chris Horton from British Transport Police, said: “We know incidents such as this are likely to cause concern, so our officers will be highly visible both on board trains and at stations.

“We are there to reassure the travelling public so please don’t be alarmed if you see our officers, including firearms officers, on your journey.”

If you have any concerns on your journey, get in touch by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40.

