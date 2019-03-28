Police standoff with man ‘in distress’ on Eastbourne roof

Police helped to safely detain a man found on the roof of flats in Eastbourne seafront.

Officers received a report of a man in distress on top of Clive Court in Grand Parade at about 12.45am on Wednesday (March 27).

Police attended and various materials including tiles and bricks – believed to have been stripped from the building – were thrown to the floor, said Sussex Police.

A spokesperson for the force said, “Concerned for his own safety and the safety of members of the public, a cordon was put in place and a number of roads in the vicinity were closed.

“Officers, assisted by South East Coast Ambulance Service and East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, engaged in negotiations with the man, who eventually surrendered around 3.19am.”

The 27-year-old local man was safely detained and arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage, and has been released on bail pending further enquiries.