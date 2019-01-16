Police seek wanted Eastbourne man

Sussex Police officers are appealing for information on wanted man Joshua Barnes.
Barnes, 22 of Gainsborough Crescent, Eastbourne, is wanted for breaching a court order in relation to domestic violence.
He is white, 5’ 8”, of slim build, with short brown hair and normally has a beard.
If anyone has information on where Barnes could be or would like to report a sighting please go online or call 101 quoting 47180198580. Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.