Police seek wanted Eastbourne man

Sussex Police officers are appealing for information on wanted man Joshua Barnes.

Barnes, 22 of Gainsborough Crescent, Eastbourne, is wanted for breaching a court order in relation to domestic violence.

He is white, 5’ 8”, of slim build, with short brown hair and normally has a beard.

If anyone has information on where Barnes could be or would like to report a sighting please go online or call 101 quoting 47180198580. Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.