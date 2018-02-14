Police seek missing Eastbourne man

Police are concerned about the welfare of an Eastbourne man who hasn’t been seen for almost a week.

Sean Marfleet was due to meet friends at Eastbourne Pier on Saturday (February 10) but didn’t show up.

The 44-year-old was last seen on the morning of Saturday (February 10) at a shelter in Eastbourne.

Sean has been sleeping rough or sofa surfing with friends since February 1.

He is white, slim, 5’ 7” with short shaven hair and usually wears a green jacket.

Anyone who has seen him or knows where he might be staying to urged to get in touch online quoting serial 1004 of 12/2.