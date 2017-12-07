Police seek man over ‘threats to kill’

Police are searching for Daniel Clarke who is wanted in relation for threats to kill and alleged grievous bodily harm.

Clarke, 28, from Hailsham, is alleged to have made threats to shoot people in Furners Green, Uckfield, on Thursday, November 16 – according to Sussex Police.

Officers describe him as white, 6’, slim, with short dark blond hair.

Sussex Police said, “If you see Clarke please do not approach him and call 999 immediately.

“If you have any information on his whereabouts report online or call 101 quoting reference 1079 of 16/11. Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.”