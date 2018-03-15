Police seek man after elderly Hove couple defrauded of £1,000

Police are looking for a man after an elderly couple were defrauded of £1,000.

At around 10am on February 22 the Hove couple, in their late 70s and early 80s, received a phone call from a man claiming to be the manager from the Barclays branch in Hove.

The caller stated the victim’s bank account security had been breached and replacement cards were required.

The victims were told to put their bank cards in an envelope and they would be collected from the house immediately.

Police say a white man in his 30s, with dark stubble and wearing a long overcoat, came to collect the credit cards.

£1,000 was withdrawn from the cards on four separate occasions at the cash point in Barclays, North Street, Brighton, on the same day.

Detective Constable Neil Addison said: “The victims were duped into believing they needed a new bank card after receiving a number of intimidating phone calls.

“Banks will never ask for personal details such as the PIN over the phone and new bank cards should normally be sent out automatically.

“The people involved in carrying out these fraudulent transactions are targeting the vulnerable.

“Be aware of any fraudulent phone calls and if you believe the caller is no genuine, simply hang up the phone. You can ask for proof of identification for any caller who knocks on your door.”

If you know anything about this incident of you yourself have fallen victim to fraud, report online or by calling police on 101 quoting Operation Signature.