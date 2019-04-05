Police seek driver who ‘failed to stop’ after Eastbourne cyclist collision

The incident happened at the Marshall Roundabout in Hampden Park, image by Google
A driver who ‘failed to stop’ following a collision with a cyclist is being sought by police.

Officers say a car and bicycle collided at the Marshall Roundabout in Hampden Park, shortly after 6am on Wednesday (April 3).

The cyclist, a 47-year-old local man, briefly lost consciousness after the incident. He suffered a concussion as well as cuts and grazes and was taken to Eastbourne District General Hospital, said police.

Police say the car, possibly a small red hatchback, entered the roundabout from Willingdon Drove, but failed to stop following the crash. It is likely to have front end damage as a result of the impact, according to Sussex Police.

Anyone who saw what happened or who may have dash-cam footage of the incident, or ideally the motorist involved, is asked to contact police online or call 101, quoting serial 176 of 03/04.