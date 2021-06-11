Police seek driver after Eastbourne collision leaves person in hospital

Enquiries are ongoing to locate a driver involved in a collision in Eastbourne this afternoon, police confirmed.

By Isabella Cipirska
Friday, 11th June 2021, 4:46 pm
The scene in Eastbourne. Photo by Dan Jessup

Police responded to a road traffic collision involving two cars in Broadwater Way, Eastbourne at 12.34pm on Friday (11 June).

“The driver of one of the vehicles suffered a minor injury and has been taken to hospital for treatment,” a police spokesman said.

“The other vehicle did not stop at the scene and enquiries are ongoing to locate them.”

