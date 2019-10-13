Police searching for missing Lewes man

Police are concerned for a missing man from Lewes

Officers are searching for Gary Offley, 51, who was last seen at his address in the town about 9.30am yesterday morning (Saturday 12 October), a Sussex Police spokesman said.

Have you seen Gary Offley? Photo courtesy of Sussex Police

He added: “His vehicle was spotted in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, around 11.30am.

“If you see Gary, please call 999.”

Anyone with information to help find Gary can report it online or call 101, quoting serial 929 of 12/10.

