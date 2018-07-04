Police search for missing man in Eastbourne

Police searching for Ian Attfield, who is missing from Crawley, are extending their enquiries to Eastbourne.

The 58-year-old was last seen at his address in Crawley on Saturday June 2 and police say his disappearance is out of character.

He is described as white, about 6’2”, of medium build, with collar length grey hair. He typically wears straight jeans, a plain top and a lightweight waterproof jacket, and always wears a scarf around his neck. He also often carries a plastic bag.

Enquiries have shown that in the past Ian has expressed interest in Eastbourne, so police are now asking residents to keep an eye open for him.

If you’ve seen Ian since the beginning of June, in Eastbourne, Crawley or elsewhere, or have any information to suggest where he may be, please report it online or call 101, quoting serial 500 of 02/06.