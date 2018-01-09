Police search for man in connection with attempted burglary in Polegate

Police searching for a man in connection with an attempted burglary in Polegate believe he could be in Hailsham.

Nicholas Leon, 33, is described as white, 5ft 9ins, of slim build, with dark brown hair and hazel eyes.

Police say he is wanted for interview about an attempt to burgle a house in Eastbourne Road, Polegate on October 21 last year.

Detective Constable Cassandra Webb said, “Leon has links across East Sussex but we believe he may currently be sofa-surfing or sleeping rough in the Hailsham area.

“If you know where Leon is or see him, do not approach him but please contact the police via 999 quoting serial 470 of 25/10/17.

“If you have any other information or saw what happened, please contact us online, also quoting the same reference.”