Police search for driver who fled flaming vehicle after Hailsham crash

Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle who fled after it crashed and burst into flames.

Emergency services were called to reports of a collision on London Road, Hailsham at around 6.35pm on Wednesday (July 25).

Sussex Police say the silver Ford Fiesta collided with a bus and then caught alight – causing damage to a nearby property and another vehicle.

The occupants of the crashed vehicle then fled the scene on foot, running into Manor Park Road away from the scene, said police.

Officers have been trying to trace the driver and occupants but no one is thought to have been injured.

Anyone who saw what happened, saw an older shaped silver Ford Fiesta being driven, or has dash cam footage of the collision is asked to contact police online quoting serial 1306 of 25/07.