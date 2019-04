Police have released a CCTV image of a woman they would like to speak to in connection with the theft of a bag in an Eastbourne pub.

Officers received a report a bag was stolen from the Crown and Anchor in Marine Parade at around 11.30pm on Saturday, March 9.

Inside the bag was the victim’s phone and purse with around £120 cash inside, police said.

If you recognise this woman or have information regarding the theft you are asked to report it to police online or call 101 quoting 217 of 10/03.