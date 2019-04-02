Police release CCTV image in connection with theft from well-known Eastbourne business

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to talk to in connection with the theft from an Eastbourne business.

The entire front bumper and index plate was stolen from a Toyota DYNA truck which was parked in Cavendish Place in the early hours of Friday March 22, said Eastbourne Police.

Officers said the vehicle belongs to Cavendish Bakery and is used as a lunch truck to deliver sandwiches and other bakery goods to businesses in the area. The number plate is MK59 EBU.

The truck has been targeted before by thieves who have stolen its wing mirrors and battery, said police.

Investigator Ali Crick said, “We are keen to identify the man in the image. This is the third time parts from the delivery truck have been stolen and they are all unique to the vehicle.

“The truck is now unroadworthy, which is affecting the bakery financially. Please let us know if you have any information about this theft.”

Contact police online or ring 101 quoting serial 160 of 22/03 if you can help.

