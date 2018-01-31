Police put up cash reward for information on man wanted in connection with Eastbourne stabbing

Police are offering a £500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a man wanted in connection with a stabbing in Eastbourne.

Andrew Prince, 20, is believed to have been in the Hastings area but has recently been seen in the Brighton area, particularly London Road say police.

The incident that police want to interview him about took place on Monday October 30 in Lushington Lane.

Officers said the 21-year-old local victim suffered serious but not life-threatening wounds to his back and was taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton for treatment.

Prince is also wanted on a warrant after failing to appear at Hastings Magistrates’ Court for possession of an offensive weapon, said police.

Anyone seeing Mr Prince or knowing of his whereabouts is asked to report details online quoting serial 1096 of 30/10.

Alternatively, please contact Crimestoppers, the independent charity, anonymously on 0800 555 111.