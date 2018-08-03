Police offer £500 reward for wanted Eastbourne man

Police are offering a £500 reward for information leading to the arrest of a wanted man from Eastbourne.

Darren Oliver, 28, is wanted for breaching a restraining order issued in relation to a domestic abuse case.

He is described as white, about 5ft 6ins, of muscular build, with a shaved head.

Anyone with any information about his whereabouts is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 1041 of 01/08.

Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.