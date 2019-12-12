Police name woman who died after Eastbourne collision

Police have released the name of a woman who died after a collision in Eastbourne.

She was Clair Coope of Framfield Road, Eastbourne.

Photo by Dan Jessup

The 45-year-old pedestrian was involved in a collision with a campervan, being driven by a 58-year-old local man, in the car park at Tesco in Lottbridge Drove on Thursday, November 21.

She was taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton, but sadly died as a result of her injuries on Monday morning (December 9).

