Police have named the Eastbourne man who died in a crash in the town last month.

He was 53-year-old Robin Godrick, who lived in Seaside, close to the scene of the crash on January 24.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the accident at around 5pm where Mr Godrick was said to be trapped under a van.

Passers by tried to free him and paramedics performed CPR but he died at the scene.

