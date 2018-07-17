Police make second arrest after Eastbourne fire deaths

Detectives investigating the murder of a mother and son in a house fire in Eastbourne have made a second arrest.

A 23-year-old man from Eastbourne was arrested at an address in the town around 12.55pm yesterday (Monday, July 16) on suspicion of two counts of murder and one of attempted murder.

A 47-year-old man from Eastbourne was arrested at an address in the town around 10.40am on Sunday (July 15) on suspicion of two counts of murder and one of attempted murder. He was released under investigation pending further enquiries yesterday afternoon.

Police are continuing to appeal for anyone with any information to report it online or call 101, quoting Operation Druffield.

Two bodies were tragically discovered on Wednesday (July 11) following the fire in the house in Croxden Way in the early hours of the previous morning.

While they have yet to be formally identified, police said they are confident they are the bodies of Gina Ingles, 34, and her son Milo Ingles, four, who lived at the address.

Gina’s partner Toby Jarrett, 26, who was also in the property at the time of the fire, was taken to hospital with burns injuries in the early hours of Tuesday (July 10), and remains in an induced coma at this stage.

Detective Chief Inspector Mike Ashcroft, of the Surrey and Sussex Major Crime Team, who is leading the investigation, said, “We have arrested two men in connection with this horrific incident; one is now in custody being interviewed and the other has been released under investigation following questioning.

“However, the investigation is still in its infancy and we are continuing to appeal to anyone who has even the smallest piece of information which they think might help us to find out who is responsible for committing this terrible crime to get in touch with us.

“Our thoughts continue to be with the victims’ family and friends at this difficult time.”