Police make arrest following fight at railway station

British Transport Police were called to Lewes Railway Station late this morning (Tuesday, January 30) following reports of a fight.

A train travelling between Brighton and Eastbourne was halted on the platform, and a witness said an elderly man appeared to have suffered facial injuries and was bleeding.

A British Transport Police spokesperson said the fight took place on Platform 2.

They said: “It is unclear as to whether this happened on the platform or if the train stopped on the platform as a result of the fight.

“One person has been arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence and is in custody.”

Southern Rail later tweeted: “Due to passengers causing a disturbance on a train between Brighton and Eastbourne train services running to and from these stations may be cancelled, delayed by up to 10 minutes or revised.”