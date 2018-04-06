Police investigating after man tries to get girl in car in Eastbourne

Police are investigating after an incident where a man approached a teenage girl in Eastbourne.

It was reported that a 13-year-old girl had been walking near Morrisons in Hampden Park when a man unknown to her asked her to get in his car at around 5.30pm on March 26.

Police say the girl said no and walked away. While witnesses said another man at the scene stepped in to help the girl.

A witness described the car as black, possibly an Astra, and said the man driving was older, with grey hair and a beard, as well as tattoos on his fingers.

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact police online quoting serial 851 of 02/04.